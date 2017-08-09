Next mayor should serve ‘only the town’

To the Editor:

Big applause to 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, a true woman of valor who fearlessly stood up once more to call a spade a spade. (“Harkins veto vengeful”, Stratford Star, Aug. 3).

There is no doubt that, in addition to divisiveness, cronyism, financial lack of transparency and chronic conflict of interests, the John Harkins administration has also been characterized by vengefulness.

In all that, the mayor’s administration is very similar to the Trump administration. We might have to wait until 2020 to change the occupants of the White House. But this year we have an opportunity to change our town government. And to elect a mayor who will truly serve the town, and only the town.

The scheme to privatize the Water Pollution Control Authority was a product of our current mayor serving an organization whose agenda has been to dismember towns and cities by privatizing and selling their profitable services and assets. We clearly don’t want another mayor with that kind of agenda.

It goes without saying that we should expect each mayoral candidate to state publicly — and with specifics — their agenda and vision for the town. But we should also know where each candidate stood and what actions they took when the residents of Stratford fought to save our pristine water treatment plant. It’s a case of whether you are with us or against us. I also think that we should demand that candidates disclose honestly and publicly if they have any affiliation — physically or philosophically — with any organization aiming to privatize services. That sort of affiliation and, I dare say, agenda, will be detrimental to our town.

The voters’ responsibility is to be informed. The candidates’ responsibility is to be honest and above board. Holding all to these standards, we can elect a good mayor and a good council to move our town forward.