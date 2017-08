Stratford’s own Saugatuck Kitchens will get a star turn on national television on Wednesday night when it is featured on national television.

Saugatuck Kitchens will appear on QVC’s Top Food Award competition from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The local shop will be featured among the makers of the best appetizers on the show.

Fans of Saugatuck Kitchens can also go online and vote for their 36-piece mini brioche and chicken pot pie as the best appetizer.