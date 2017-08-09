Stratford property transfers, July 30 to Aug. 4

256 California St.: Meredith Renee Powers and James Francis Powers to Nicholas V. Pirraglia-Vitti and Antima Del Corpo for $280,250.

30 Karen Ave.: Mariane Charbowski to Herve Laguere for $189,900.

77 B River Bend Road: Richard Lluberes to Victor Alvarez for $229,000.

380 York St.: Linda G. Fay to Steven F. Donahue for $440,000.

241 Fourth St.: Paul N. and Carrie O. Chisholm to Jane Marushak for $385,000.

120 Arcadia Ave.: Thomas R. Konoski to Laurence L. Capanetti for $150,000.

30 Mercer St. Christine Ann Koorse to Rashaad E. Carswell for $255,000.

150 Glenfield Ave.: Michael Shane Crenshaw and Lori F. Crenshaw to Corey Walsh for $275,000.

186 Oakland St.: Ludwig and Ashley Gayanilo to Sandy Abreu Quezada for $233,000.

60 Beach Drive: 60 Beach Drive Company LLC to Beach Bound Properties LLC for $337,500.

127 Burritt Ave.: Estate of Samuel B. Lemke to Jami and Justin Krayeski for $190,000.

90 Knollwood Drive: Thomas S. Hobbs Sr. and Victoria H. Hobbs to John Topolski for $307,500.

1325 Hillside Ave.: Julie Ramey to Maureen Dickman for $163,000.

111 Second Ave.: Sharon L. and Loren L. Daugherty to Michael Tall for $280,000.

390 Chickadee Lane: David R. and Donna Austin Kennedy to Catherine Rose Macrai for $326,500.

115 Plymouth St.: Estate of Shirley Orner to Florence A. Broam for $245,000.

211 Plymouth St.: Carol P. Cody to Brian C. Cody for $250,000.

190 Kings Row: Ryan and Jennifer Zaveruha to Joseph K. Adams for $389,000.

146 Holmes St.: Joseph K. and Lauren F. Adams to Christopher Wendt for $269,000.

40 Evelyn St.: Jeffrey and Tracy Jones to Milburga Maynard for $186,000.

40 California St., Unit B-4: Oliver W. Burton to Jean F. Casseus for $77,000.

45 Charles St.: TMSLL LLC to Ramzi Hanania for $150,000.

295 High View Drive: Catherine Stewart to Kresmir Buterin for $285,000.