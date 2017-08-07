Zalik pondering independent mayoral campaign

Sandra Zalik is considering an independent run for mayor on Nov. 7.

Zalik, who is still planning to challenge Rep. Laura Hoydick in a primary for the Republican mayoral nomination, said on Monday that she is collecting signatures to run for the town’s top office as a petitioning candidate. Zalik collected petitions from the Secretary of State’s office on Monday morning.

Zalik will need to get 106 signatures from town residents and return those signed petitions to Town Hall by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Zalik, a former Town Councilman, said she will not run as a petitioning candidate if she beats Hoydick for the GOP nomination. She said she will consider dropping out of the race if she loses to Hoydick by a large margin. If a primary defeat is close, Zalik says she will consider resuming the independent run.

“I’m very passionate about the commitment I’ve made to the town and I don’t want to take it lightly,” Zalik said. “I haven’t made up my mind yet. It’s really going to depend on the reception I get from [Republican] voters and so far it’s been very favorable. People have been very positive about my campaign so far. A lot have been saying it’s time for a change.”

Hoydick won the GOP mayoral endorsement at the Stratford Republicans’ July 20 meeting by a 48-4 margin.

If Hoydick wins the GOP primary, it may result in as many as four candidates on the ballot for mayor. Democratic mayoral nominee Joe Paul is also planning a run as a petitioning candidate, meaning he will be on the ballot regardless of what happens in the Democratic primary. Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips and Board of Education Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli are also expected to contest the Democratic nomination.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.