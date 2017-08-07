Stratford Star

Junior Legion loses in Northeast Regional final

By Stratford Star on August 7, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford Post 42 saw its summer come to an end with an 8-4 loss to Newmarket (N.H.) in the Junior American Legion 17U Northeast Regional championship game on Sunday at Bangor, Maine’s Mansfield Stadium.

Head coach Zach Thomas’ team finished the season 23-4.

Post 42 went 19-2 to earn the Zone 2 title. They won two more in states, before losing to Ellington.

At Regionals, Stratford defeated Franklin (Mass.), 8-4 in Saturday’s semifinal.

They opened with a 3-2 victory over Hudson (Mass.) on Friday.

Newmarket returned 11 players this summer.

After a 14-4 regular season, they went 4-0 to win the state title.

In Regionals, Newmarket defeated Connecticut champion Ellington 13-1 and host team Skowhegan 8-1.

Stratford took a 4-3 lead on Ryan Nelson’s RBI single in the fourth inning, before Newmarket rallied back.

Stratford’s Tyler Vancho pitched 5.1 innings and Colin Richards got the final two outs.

Richards drove in a run in the first inning.

Zach Fedak plated the second with a sacrifice fly in the second.

Vancho tied the game with an RBI in the fourth.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford to play for Northeast title Sunday
  2. Baseball: Stratford Post 42 defeats Milford, 4-1
  3. Stratford Legion teams to host state games
  4. Stratford Jr. Legion advances with extra-inning win

Tags: ,

Previous Post Women's Major Softball National Championship to begin Next Post Twins Judy & Joy: Keep summer barbecues simple and easy
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress