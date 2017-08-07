Stratford Post 42 saw its summer come to an end with an 8-4 loss to Newmarket (N.H.) in the Junior American Legion 17U Northeast Regional championship game on Sunday at Bangor, Maine’s Mansfield Stadium.

Head coach Zach Thomas’ team finished the season 23-4.

Post 42 went 19-2 to earn the Zone 2 title. They won two more in states, before losing to Ellington.

At Regionals, Stratford defeated Franklin (Mass.), 8-4 in Saturday’s semifinal.

They opened with a 3-2 victory over Hudson (Mass.) on Friday.

Newmarket returned 11 players this summer.

After a 14-4 regular season, they went 4-0 to win the state title.

In Regionals, Newmarket defeated Connecticut champion Ellington 13-1 and host team Skowhegan 8-1.

Stratford took a 4-3 lead on Ryan Nelson’s RBI single in the fourth inning, before Newmarket rallied back.

Stratford’s Tyler Vancho pitched 5.1 innings and Colin Richards got the final two outs.

Richards drove in a run in the first inning.

Zach Fedak plated the second with a sacrifice fly in the second.

Vancho tied the game with an RBI in the fourth.