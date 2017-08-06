The 9th annual Women’s Major Softball National Championship tournament begins its four-day run Thursday with seven games on tap at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field and the Short Beach Rec Complex.

Seven-time defending champion Stratford Brakettes are slated for a pair of games, facing the Stripes & Strikes (55-25) of Hazelton (Pa.) at 6:30 p.m. and the Jersey Fusion at 8 p.m. in pool play action at DeLuca Field.

Entering Tuesday’s pre-tournament doubleheader against the St. Louis Saints and Bloomington (Ill.) Lady Hearts, the Brakettes were riding a 23-game winning streak and a 35-3 overall record. They swept split doubleheaders at Lyons (Pa.) over the weekend. The Brakettes beat the Lyons Spirit by scores of 5-0 and 9-1 and took a pair from the NYC Havoc 8-0 and 13-1.

Tournament plays starts Thursday afternoon with the Lady Hearts (27-10) facing the Connecticut Eliminators at 1 p.m.

The Saints (20-7) will take on the Nook 23 Gold (16-1-1) at 2:45 p.m.

A team social is set for 5-5:45 p.m. at DeLuca for the teams, with Opening Ceremonies getting under way at 5:45 p.m.

In addition to the parade of teams on to the field, Tournament Director Bob Baird will be presenting four plaques to individuals in recogntiion of their long-time support of women’s fastpitch softball.

The Coastal Chordsmen will sign the National Anthem and former Brakette outfielder Donna McLean (13 years) will throw out the first pitch.

Following the Brakettes games, the Lady Hearts and Lyons Spirit play at 9:30 p.m. at DeLuca.

The Lyons Spirit and Connecticut Eliminators play at Short Beach at 7 p.m.

The NYC Havoc and Saints collide at Short Beach at 8:30 p.m.

Pool play concludes Friday morning with the Stripes & Strikes and Fusion playing at 8:30 a.m. and the Nook 23 Gold meeting the Havoc at 10:15 a.m.

A bracket play-in game, pitting the third place finishers in two pools against each other, is set for 12:15 p.m.

The winner’s bracket quarterfinals begin at 3:30.

While their opponent won’t be known until pool play is finished, the Brakettes will be in action Friday at 7 p.m. No team will be eliminated before Saturday.

Manager John Stratton’s team has been playing their best softball in the past few weeks, allowing only two runs in the past 10 games.

The pitching staff of Brandice Balschmiter (13-1), Nicole Williams (10-1), Kaysee Talcik (5-1), and Tatum Buckley (1-0) is the best in the tournament.

However, the Saints, Lady Hearts and Nook all figure to challenge the Brakettes for the title.

There are seven sessions in the tournament and tournament passes will be on sale Thursday at a discounted rate.