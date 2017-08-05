Connecticut state runners-up Stratford Post 42 will play New Hampshire champion Newmarket Post 67 for the Junior American Legion 17U Northeast Regional title on Sunday at 5 p.m at Bangor, Maine’s Mansfield Stadium.

Stratford, defeated Franklin (Mass.), 8-4 in Saturday’s semifinal behind the pitching of Alex Koletar, who threw a complete game striking out five.

Braydon Seaburg and Koletar each drove in two runs for head coach Zach Thomas’ club.

Colin Richards, Tyler Vancho (triple) and Brendan Duffy had RBIs.

Dylan Kovacs (double), Seaburg (double), Ryan Nelson and Alex Koletar had two hits each.

Stratford defeated Hudson (Mass.), 3-2, in its opener on Friday.

Brendan Duffy pitched into the sixth inning, before Koletar came in to get the last out and earn the save.

Kevan Duffy broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Vancho had tied the game with a two-run triple in the fifth inning.

Newmarket has defeated Connecticut champion Ellington 13-1, and host team Skowhegan 8-1.

Ellington lost its second game to Cranston (R.I.), 7-0.