Audit, hiring freeze topic for special Board of Ed meeting

Discussion of an audit and the ongoing Stratford Public Schools hiring freeze are on the docket for a special Stratford Board of Education meeting next Monday morning.

The Board of Ed will have the special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Board of Ed headquarters at 1000 East Broadway.

Only two items are on the agenda. The first is the status of the audit, which the Board of Ed agreed to have conducted in March. BlumShapiro was chosen to conduct the audit, expected to cover the 2016-17 budget and the previous three fiscal years.

The school board is also expected to discuss the status of a hiring freeze that went into effect in June. The freeze came as the board was waiting to see what would happen with the town’s 2017-18 budget. The Town Council has approved three spending plans for the fiscal year since May. Mayor John Harkins has since vetoed all of them.