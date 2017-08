The Stratford Recreation Department is sponsoring a series of nature walks in Stratford. Next in the series is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m., at Sikorsky Bridge trail. Meet at the walkway parking lot near Ryder’s Landing.

Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationists will lead this informative walk.

Register at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Registration is through Aug. 11. Walk is free, but registration is encouraged.