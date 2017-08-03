Teen charged in connection to Stratford car break-ins

A 17-year-old Stratford boy believed to be connected to a string of recent car break-ins is facing six charges after Stratford Police arrested him on Thursday morning.

Police said officers attempted to stop a Honda CRV that did not stop at a stop sign on Broadbridge Avenue at about 4:58 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been stolen on July 28. Police said the driver of the Honda drove through Bridgeport and Milford before running out of gas on Interstate 95 near Exit 27.

Officers found several items in the car linking the boy to recent thefts from cars in the Lordship section of town.

The boy was charged with second-degree larceny, possession of burglary tools, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The boy was not identified by police because of his age.

The boy was remanded to custody with a $50,000 court-set bond.