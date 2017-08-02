Paul planning independent mayoral run

Joe Paul may not have to rely on winning a Democratic primary to appear on the ballot in November’s mayoral election.
Paul has started gathering signatures to run for mayor as a petitioning candidate. Paul needs 106 signatures from registered voters to appear on the ballot on Nov. 7 without an official party designation. He is also collecting signatures from registered Stratford Democrats to participate in a Sept. 12 primary to run for the Democratic nomination.
The Secretary of State’s office acknowledged Paul’s application to run as a petitioning candidate in a July 27 letter. That letter was received by Stratford Town Clerk Susan Pawluk on Aug. 1.
Paul, who currently serves on the Zoning Commission, said on Wednesday that his focus is still on earning the Democratic nomination while he collects signatures for a possible independent run.
“My focus is on meeting and reconnecting with residents; going door-to-door talking with people; and getting on the ballot for the Democratic primary. My petition to run in November shows my commitment and desire to serve all Stratford residents as their next mayor,” Paul said in an email. “My honest and sincere message, clear vision, and plans to move Stratford forward will resonate with Democratic voters in September’s primary and all of Stratford voters come November. I look forward to serving our town as its next mayor.”
Paul, Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips and Board of Education Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli are all collecting signatures to appear on the primary ballot next month.
DTC voters were unable to endorse a candidate at their July 20 nomination meeting. Paul, who was the Democratic mayoral nominee four years ago, received 11 votes from the DTC nomination voters. Philips received 38 votes and Petruccelli earned 32 votes. No winner was declared as none of the candidates received a majority of the votes.
Philips said Wednesday that she is still collecting signatures to run in the primary and that she will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination in November.
“I feel that [the primary] is the place where the Democratic voters can choose their nominee. I do not intend to be a spoiler in November and will support whoever wins the primary,” Philips said.
Stratford’s Republicans are also expected to have a mayoral primary in September as Sandra Zalik expects to challenge Rep. Laura Hoydick for the GOP nomination. Hoydick was endorsed by Stratford Republicans 48-4 at the GOP’s July 20 nomination meeting.