Paul planning independent mayoral run

By Melvin Mason on August 2, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 3 Comments

Joe Paul may not have to rely on winning a Democratic primary to appear on the ballot in November’s mayoral election.

Paul has started gathering signatures to run for mayor as a petitioning candidate. Paul needs 106 signatures from registered voters to appear on the ballot on Nov. 7 without an official party designation. He is also collecting signatures from registered Stratford Democrats to participate in a Sept. 12 primary to run for the Democratic nomination.

The Secretary of State’s office acknowledged Paul’s application to run as a petitioning candidate in a July 27 letter. That letter was received by Stratford Town Clerk Susan Pawluk on Aug. 1.  

Paul, who currently serves on the Zoning Commission, said on Wednesday that his focus is still on earning the Democratic nomination while he collects signatures for a possible independent run.

“My focus is on meeting and reconnecting with residents; going door-to-door talking with people; and getting on the ballot for the Democratic primary. My petition to run in November shows my commitment and desire to serve all Stratford residents as their next mayor,” Paul said in an email. “My honest and sincere message, clear vision, and plans to move Stratford forward will resonate with Democratic voters in September’s primary and all of Stratford voters come November. I look forward to serving our town as its next mayor.”

Paul, Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips and Board of Education Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli are all collecting signatures to appear on the primary ballot next month.

DTC voters were unable to endorse a candidate at their July 20 nomination meeting. Paul, who was the Democratic mayoral nominee four years ago, received 11 votes from the DTC nomination voters. Philips received 38 votes and Petruccelli earned 32 votes. No winner was declared as none of the candidates received a majority of the votes.

Philips said Wednesday that she is still collecting signatures to run in the primary and that she will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination in November.

“I feel that [the primary] is the place where the Democratic voters can choose their nominee. I do not intend to be a spoiler in November and will support whoever wins the primary,” Philips said.

Stratford’s Republicans are also expected to have a mayoral primary in September as Sandra Zalik expects to challenge Rep. Laura Hoydick for the GOP nomination. Hoydick was endorsed by Stratford Republicans 48-4 at the GOP’s July 20 nomination meeting.

  • Thayer

    Come on Stratford residents, It would be a TRAGEDY if Stratford elected Hoydick!!!!!!! Status quo and down the toilet goes Stratford. I would love to see everyone from the BOE,EDD and town hall fired and replaced with knowledgeable, enthusiastic, energetic and bright individuals to lead our town and the next generation in the right path once and for all!!!!!!

    • Trevor

      Thayer…It’s not Hoydick it’s HOYKINS. In 1968 the Dems split and George Wallace ran as a 3rd party candidate splitting the vote and electing one of the biggest crooks of all time in Richard Nixon. In 1983 in Bridgeport the Dems split and John Mandanici ran as a 3rd party candidate splitting the vote to elect Leonard Paoletta and I predict in November 2017 the Dems in Stratford will split the vote electing Laura. Come on guys, get together and let’s get rid of the ilk, fat and high taxes that lingers in Town Hall.

      • Bill

        I agree Trevor, this guy doesn’t have a shot. And I believe he has a family member in the BOE. You can be certain he wouldn’t go against them.

