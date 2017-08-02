Stratford Police probing Lordship car break-ins

Stratford Police are investigating a series of car break-ins that have happened in the past few weeks.

Police said there have been several motor vehicle break-ins and break-in attempts in past weeks in Lordship. The streets targeted have been Pauline and Ash streets and Prospect Drive. The incidents have occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Police are asking homeowners to report any suspicious activity or people by calling the Stratford Police non-emergency line at 203-386-4100. Officers are also cautioning residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave any valuable items in their cars when parked and unattended.