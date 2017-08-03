Sterling House seen as many things to many people

For many local students, Sterling House has been a valuable organization to help fulfill school required community service. The agency currently operates its Youth in the Community and STROBE volunteer service programs under the guiding hands of Volunteer Coordinator Pam Robertson and Executive Director Amanda Meeson.

Molly Anderson of Stratford described her positive youth volunteer experience at Sterling House.

“In 2013, I completed my 200 hours of student teaching at Sterling House. I loved being a part of the Sterling House community. My brother also attended the preschool there in 1996. We both love Sterling House and the memories we have,” Anderson said.

Sterling House has played many roles in the lives of young and old through the years.

For much of its 85 years in existence, Sterling House was a place to go during the day to play sports and games, including very popular ping-pong on the third floor, an area today being repurposed as part of an ongoing renovation project.

Ping pong was played in the basement, where a community food pantry is located, itself under renovation and on schedule to be publicly presented during the Sterling House Weekend coming in October.

Growing up in Stratford during the late 1930s and 1940s, Sterling House was more than just a place to go for Frederick Downey.

“Sterling House was a second home to me for almost 10 years between 1937 and 1946,” said Downey, who now lives in New London, N.H.

Born in 1928 and getting ready to celebrate his 90th birthday next year, Downey praised the agency’s work with youth.

“Those were very formative years for me,” he said. “I learned how to play ping pong at the House, and baseball and football in the fields” behind Sterling House and nearby.

Downey later went on to play semi-pro basketball on the Bridgeport Lenox team in the old Eastern Basketball League in 1946-47.

With his Sterling House neighborhood buddies in those days, Downey recalled playing baseball up on nearby Academy Hill. The cemetery was right field, with the trees in left field, he said.

Sterling House was donated to the town of Stratford in 1932 at the height of the Great Depression. Downey remembers playing with baseballs “fixed with electrical tape. Sometimes we used just the core itself,” he laughed.

“Neighborhood players could be anywhere between the ages of 7 and 14. You don’t see much of that these days,” he noted.

About a decade later, part of the Sterling House estate property was taken through eminent domain in the 1950s to make way for the building of a new interstate highway, Interstate 95, which cut right through the heart of Stratford and Sterling House. The highway, still a feature from the Sterling House Park back yard and ballfield, opened in 1958.

Downey also credits his first exposure to golfing and caddying at Sterling House with his future success as an adult. “Golf opened doors for me.” He also credits a past program director, a Mr. Brown, “with recommending the path that I take in business,” including his first job at Warnaco in Bridgeport.

Decades later, Downey went on to become a certified public accountant and retired as chief financial officer of a large corporation. His family includes four daughters, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“I attribute much of my adult success to my years at Sterling House,” Downey said. “I have had success in business and sports, but what I most fondly look back upon today is what I did at the Community House.”