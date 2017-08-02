Cann: Harkins offers failed strategies with budget

Despite saddling Stratford with the highest residential mill rate of any similar municipality, Mayor John Harkins has driven our town into near bankruptcy. He has depleted each of our cash reserve funds, and he has expropriated our capital improvement funds to pay for annual operating expenses. That’s what the bond rating agencies hate.

In violation of town charter and a state statute that requires Stratford to maintain a viable ambulance service, Harkins has withdrawn over $2 million from Stratford EMS, causing it to operate at a deficit every year until it is near bankrupt. Harkins’s last budget proposal removed funding for a required ambulance and mandated medical equipment. Talk about cutting services. That’s what the bond rating agencies hate.

After spending in excess of $4 million in salaries and overhead on his “economic development department,” the Town of Stratford’s grand list remains $100 million below its pre-Harkins value. All our neighboring towns are “profitable” versus fiscal year 2008. Harkins has “led” Stratford to comparative economic failure. That’s what the bond rating agencies hate.

Harkins’s answer to failed commercial development is to raise residential property taxes and fees over 35%. That’s four times greater than the rate of inflation. That’s what the bond rating agencies hate.

While taking more money out of our pockets, Harkins increased the salaries of his appointed administrators by over 30% — and the people have experienced no improvement in services from Town Hall. Harkins expects families on fixed incomes to subsidize his personal fiefdom of patronage. The Mayor’s office costs the Town in excess of $1 million per year. Are you satisfied with the level of service you receive? Some Town Council persons were elected to “decrease opportunities for political patronage” that “bloat the budget”, but once in office — they joined up with the status quo.

Independent attorneys and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection have validated that sewer connection fees are to be expended for capital improvements to the sewer system and “for no other purpose.” That’s why it is called the sewer revolving fund. Harkins violated state statute when he expropriated $2.2 million from that fund under the guise of “tax relief.” In violation of the town charter, Harkins took over $9 million from the Water Pollution Control Authority by double billing for maintenance and employee benefits. Those are regressive taxes and fees that punish the most economically vulnerable households.

Harkins has the audacity to suggest our Board of Education cannot satisfactorily run our schools on the money taxpayers have appropriated. Our public school population has decreased by over 400 students — that’s 12 classrooms of reduced overhead. Over the past four years, Stratford has increased its per pupil per year expenditures by over $3,200 — that’s a 23% increase. Using the State’s standardized formula, the Stratford Board of Ed now receives over $17,400 per student per year. All the while, the public continues to uncover operating inefficiencies that waste money and do not benefit students — over $ 3million of cost avoidance and right-size budgeting wait to be implemented. Our town’s poor scholastic performance is more about failed administrative leadership than about “not enough money.” Those who make six-figure salaries should be directly accountable for student performance, but they cannot pass the test.

Harkins budget counts on Stratford getting $33.4 million from the state, almost entirely dedicated for the funding of our public schools. Our state legislators suggest a 1% increase to that figure is realistic. If it is a “wild assumption” to expect money from the state, then Harkins is 99% naïve, if not reckless.

Harkins’s budget eliminates the annual fall yard waste pickup service (page 47). He expects disabled and elderly to move their own yard waste to the town dump. Harkins amended his budget to also reduce staff positions in the Recreation Department. Recall he also eliminated EMS’s purchase of mandated medical equipment. Talk about cutting town services.

And notice everyone, when Harkins accuses the council approved budget of “cutting services,” he lists zero examples. The approved budget does nothing to violate contracts or financial obligations – no actual evidence has been publicized by the town’s finance department or town’s attorneys. Simply: unsubstantiated complaining from our town’s Mayor. Recall what truly risks a downgrade to our town’s bond rating: failed economic development, bankrupted enterprise funds, depleted cash reserves, exaggerated central office salaries and overhead, an administration dependent on violations of state statute and trampling town’s code of law (charter), a town hall that ignores the people’s questions and complaints, a town hall that repeatedly loses lawsuits, a system that rewards patronage but cannot measure performance. Those are the behaviors which tarnish Stratford’s reputation and punish anyone who has invested in this town.

Harkins desires to perpetuate these failed strategies. I say, enough is enough. It is long past time for credible accountable leadership.

Greg Cann is the 5th District Town Councilman.