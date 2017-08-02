Stratford property transfers, July 24-28:

240 Silver Lane: Kristy Falco to David J. Pearson for $251,000.

44 Sharon Road: Christos G. Agathos Jr. and Abigail G. Agathos to William A.C. and Stephanie Hobby for $290,000.

210 Andrew St.: Constantin Crama and Catalina Catana to Michael Soto for $225,000.

218 Summer St.: Michael Reid and Geryl Dugan-Reid to Bertram McDowell Jr. for $260,000.

4 Bodine Court: David Evarts to Anthony Guglielmo for $30,000.

510 East Main St., Unit 121: Linda D’Angelo to Pamela M. Williams for $159,000.

95 Elmhurst Ave.: Christopher M. Tyler to Julio R. Alegria for $249,500.

764B Nyack Lane: John A. Desitra to Kim R. Thompson for $245,000.

1315 Hillside Ave.: Constance Nandia Mcalarney to David Evarts for $222,000.

397 Garibaldi Ave.: Jacabed Rodriguez-Coss and Hipolito Castro Jr. to Yarnil Garcia for $198,000.

788 Judson Place: Catherine Milne to Aaron Curry for $243,000.

107 Canaan Court Building 81 Apt. 12 Success Village: Abraham Fischel Peck to Walbert Rivera for $25,000.

35 Bullart Court: Judith A. DeLorenzo to Mariantonia Tranquillo for $78,000.

442 Windsor Ave.: Bradley B. and April C. Dykes to Koren Frys for $271,000.

20 Chapel St.: Robert A. and Laurie E. Semke to Julie Doyle for $543,500.

1310 Cutspring Road: Donna M. MacLeod to Bethany Gabrielle for $219,000.

173 Midwood Trail: William and Mary Zawadski to William Kolkmeyer for $173,000.

46 Hurd Ave.: Gregory and Ursula V. Malizia to Victor Stavisky for $295,000.

190 Topaz Place: Barbara Serino to York Sheriffe for $290,000.

400 Flager Ave.: Edward J. Raynor III and Anne Mulhearn Raynor to Christos S. Agathos for $395,000.

706 East Main St.: Cleide Francis to Laura Lackhan for $245,000.

100 Holmes St.: Luis Miguel Rueda to Santiago Vallejo for $213,000.

125 Sunflower Ave.: Diane H. Hayden to Thomas M. and Laura O’Malley for $305,000.

55 Cutspring Circle: Robert F. and Lisa A. Hutter to Scott Howard for $313,500.

42B Blackhawk Lane: Patrick and Colleen Hurley to Linda Eastwood for $312,000.

405D Granfield Ave.: Antonio Napoleon Villacia to Raphaela Ribero Dantas for $7,500.

54 Canaan Court, Building 85, Apt. 18: Ophelia Tyler to Dawn M. Boulton for $15,000.

377 B Piute Lane: Estate of Eugene Gorkin to Richard Campion for $219,000.

55 East Gate Lane: Jessica Washburn-Gonzalez and Dinapolis Gonzalez to Michael Pereira for $285,000.

424 Light St.: Gustavo E. and Hortenica Velez to Adrian Espejo for $204,000.

721-723 King St.: King Castle LLC to Justin Dauscher for $322,500.

628 B Onondaga Lane: Estate of Gertrude G. Greenhouse to Sally G. Gettler, Trustee for $180,000.