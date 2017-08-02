Obituary: Brad Nicholas Batoh, 33, of Trumbull

Brad Nicholas Batoh, 33, of Trumbull, general manager for New Castle Building Supply in Norwalk, husband of Tina Senft Batoh, died July 31, in Toms River, N.J.

Born in Bridgeport on March 7, 1984, son of Debra Coates Batoh and the late Kenneth Batoh.

Besides his wife and mother, survivors include daughter, Clara, brother, Tim Batoh and his wife, Katie, mother and father-in-law, Dan and Donna Senft, all of Stratford, sister-in-law, DJ Senft and her fiancé, Brendan Broadbin of Stamford, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Also predeceased by paternal grandparents, Nicholas and Geraldine Batoh, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Coates.

Calling hours: Friday, Aug. 4, 4-8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main Street, Trumbull. Services: Saturday Aug. 5, 10 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615 or to the Clara Batoh Educational Scholarship Fund c/o Milford Bank, 3651 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06614.

Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford.