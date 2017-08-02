Tryouts dates and times for Bunnell High’s fall sports have been announced.

Football: 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug 14-19.

Girls soccer: 8 to 10 a.m. and again 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24-25; 8 to 10 a.m. on Aug 26.

Boys soccer: 12:30 to 3 p.m. and again 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 24-25; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 26.

Girls volleyball: 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 24-25; 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 26.

Girls swimming and diving: 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 24-25 at Flood Middle School.

Boys cross country: 8 to 10 a.m. on Aug 24-26.

Girls cross country: 8 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 24-26.

Tryout dates and times are subject to change, please check bunnellbulldogs.com or follow Bunnell Athletics on Twitter: @bunnell_hs for the most up to date information.