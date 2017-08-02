LETTER: Setting some facts straight

To the Editor:

I would like to comment on Councilman Greg Cann’s letter in the Stratford Star (Councilman calls for Board of Ed accountability).

I am an elected official on the Stratford Board of Education, and I’ve avoided the back and forth political swipes made by various members of our governing body, because my job is not to pit one party against another or make negative comments about volunteers who are working hard to do their job as best they can for the town.

I consider my job to be two pronged:

To provide quality education to our students district-wide, via innovative teachers, creative and progressive programs designed to meet the constantly changing global economy, and the changing needs of all our students to learn in a safe and non-judgmental environment.

My responsibility is to not micro-manage the administration my predecessors hired, but to oversee, advise, make suggestions and listen to their reasons for making their choices.

At least one of Mr. Cann’s bullet points (the first one) in his letter is slightly off base. This point states that the Board of Education requested $2 million dollars for portable classrooms to bring out-of-district students back to Stratford. As representative council to CES, I was at a meeting when the representative council of Trumbull asked if any district was interested in portable classrooms as they had six not being used.

Since I was aware of the CREC special education audit and the 22 identified students that were going to enroll in our schools, I asked if Stratford could take a look and what the cost would be for about four of them, and he commented the price is whatever the cost is to move them to Stratford. Our chief operating officer and his team arranged to review the portables and report back to the Board of Education.

As a board we discussed the need and which schools would benefit and where the money would be available. We voted to accept four portables that would be transported to the schools chosen and the funds for transport and set up would come from capital improvement money ($300,000).

I would like to suggest that further data be more accurately presented to avoid misrepresentation to the public.

Theresa Sheehy