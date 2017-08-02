Stratford Star

LETTER: Setting some facts straight

By Stratford Star on August 2, 2017 in Letters · 6 Comments

To the Editor:

I would like to comment on Councilman Greg Cann’s letter in the Stratford Star (Councilman calls for Board of Ed accountability).

I am an elected official on the Stratford Board of Education, and I’ve avoided the back and forth political swipes made by various members of our governing body, because my  job is not to pit one party against another or make negative comments about volunteers who are working hard to do their job as best they can for the town.

I consider my job to be two pronged:

  1. To provide quality education to our students district-wide, via innovative teachers, creative and progressive programs designed to meet the constantly changing global economy, and the changing needs of all our students to learn in a safe and non-judgmental environment.
  1. My responsibility is to not micro-manage the administration my predecessors hired, but to oversee, advise, make suggestions and listen to their reasons for making their choices.

At least one of Mr. Cann’s bullet points (the first one) in his letter is slightly off base. This point states that the Board of Education requested $2 million dollars for portable classrooms to bring out-of-district students back to Stratford. As representative council to CES, I was at a meeting when the representative council of Trumbull asked if any district was interested in portable classrooms as they had six not being used.

Since I was aware of the CREC special education audit and the 22 identified students that were going to enroll in our schools, I asked if Stratford could take a look and what the cost would be for about four of them, and he commented the price is whatever the cost is to move them to Stratford. Our chief operating officer and his team arranged to review the portables and report back to the Board of Education.

As a board we discussed the need and which schools would benefit and  where the money would be available. We voted to accept four portables that would be transported to the schools chosen and the funds for transport and set up would come from capital improvement money ($300,000).

I would like to suggest that further data be more accurately presented to avoid misrepresentation to the public.

Theresa Sheehy

Stratford Board of Education Secretary

  • Greg Cann

    Ms Sheehy, please inform the public of the ACTUAL TOTAL cost of acquiring the portable classrooms: acquisition, installation & setup. Around 4x the original amount “budgeted” in 2015, is it not? Yes, please do not misrepresent actual costs to the public. I understand financial reporting can be messy with our current school administration, but BOE does have explicit oversight responsibility. Many residents volunteer, and most welcome opportunities to improve the quality of the services they participate in.

  • Greg Cann

    When people in the know, those people who have access to current & correct information, choose to not only ignore the actual facts but then also reject efforts to inform the public, well – it just makes me feel so short-changed and negative. There is nothing political about accountability and conscientious public service.

  • Trevor

    Before Ms. Sheehy starts to criticize Mr. Cann on his extensive research, would she like to explain the article in today’s (08/02/17) CT Post on regional SAT Scores and the fact that Stratford’s English Language Arts score was -8 from 2016 to 2017 and the Math was only +2, while Bridgeport’s were +11 & +9 respectively? Correct me if I am wrong but didn’t Tina Manus say at a Town Council meeting that the BOE was doing LESS with MORE ($$$)? Also why is the BOE afraid to talk about ACTUALS (as Mr. Cann asked) and want to hid behind their so called “Budgeted” amounts?

  • Theresa Ann

    Are we really defending the trailors?

  • Tammy Prezioso Langston

    Perhaps Theresa Sheehy can set the record straight for the actual cost of the 4 portable classrooms. Including but not limited to the transportation, architectural planning, cost for renovations, cost for rentals until the renovations were complete, cost for building structures to connect the existing school to the portables, temporary and permanent electrical and plumbing costs and finally show the cost avoidance analysis. Would this have been discussed at the BOE meetings? BOE finance meetings? Building needs meetings? CIP meetings? Please set the record straight for us all.

    • Trevor

      I remember a few years back they had portables at Nichols School on the play ground over the summer. Then when school started they realized there was no area for outside gym class so they moved then. Who paid for those 2 moves, the taxpayers? BOE waste needs to be addressed.

