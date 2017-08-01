Stratford Star

Antezzo: Harkins’ veto “vengeful’

By Stratford Star on August 1, 2017 in Letters · 4 Comments

To the Editor:

The third budget was passed by a bipartisan Town Council, and the veto was vengeful. Mayor John Harkins is angry with the town citizens who voted down his planned sale of the sewer plant to the  Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority. The vote by citizens who were not fooled, was a resounding 7,500 no to 2,400 yes.

The mayor stated in his veto speech, “he would have solved the town’s financial problems two years ago by selling the WPCA plant.” Not true. His sale of the Stratford WPCA to Greater New Haven WPCA would have resulted in a $16 million loan taken out to pay for the sale, and then giving the sewer users the $16 million loan to pay off!.  (I have documentation to prove this.)  I repeat….the Greater New Haven WPCA would not take the $16 million from their funds….oh, no, they planned to have the Stratford sewer users pay off the loan with ever higher sewer fees.

The mayor also said that the Stratford Board of Education “cannot satisfactorily run the Stratford school system under this budget.” Fact: The third compromise budget set a 2.35% raise for the Board of Ed, which was identical to the increase set in the mayor’s first proposed budget offered in March….2.35%.

In the future, Mr. Mayor, offer facts not slogans and unproven statements.  Also, consider the unsolved, messy problem you are leaving to the future mayor. 

Marianne Antezzo

7th District Town Councilman

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Council Chair shows her ‘true colors’
  2. LETTER: Stratford Democrats offer plan for town budget
  3. LETTER: Inequitable pyrrhic financial victory
  4. Harkins, Daponte a ‘two-headed monster’

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY campaign continues Aug. 2-16
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Henry Bruce

    Bingo Mitzi. Harkins can only offer fake news and alternate facts. Everything he has said would happen over the years and since the people stopped him from his WPCA fire sale have proven to NOT be true. A very sad sad man who is leaving with us a big mess to clean up at our expense.

  • Trevor

    You hit the nail on the head as usual Mitzie. This guy has an ax to grind and the veto vote will never come up with Beth running the meetings. However this town will really go down the tubes when Laura Hoykins and a bunch of Republican puppets (excluding Mitzie) are elected to another super majority.

  • Greg Cann

    Thank you Mitzi. The mayor has stonewalled every constructive idea we’ve brought forth, apparently to perpetuate a cover up of his failed and oftentimes illegal (how many lawsuits has John Harkins lost, costing taxpayers over $1million in defense!) decisions. Seems an effective town attorney’s office would have kept him in check, but apparently they are content to merely “get paid to defend the mayor” rather than fulfill the role of “protect the town”.

  • Alta Vista

    I can only agree with Mr. Cann (and the others) and echo “Thank You, Mitzi!” nnStratford has been, and will be again someday, a well-run town that families feel safe and confident investing their lives in.nnBut only when more people like Ms. Antezzo represent the taxpayers.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress