Antezzo: Harkins’ veto “vengeful’

To the Editor:

The third budget was passed by a bipartisan Town Council, and the veto was vengeful. Mayor John Harkins is angry with the town citizens who voted down his planned sale of the sewer plant to the Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority. The vote by citizens who were not fooled, was a resounding 7,500 no to 2,400 yes.

The mayor stated in his veto speech, “he would have solved the town’s financial problems two years ago by selling the WPCA plant.” Not true. His sale of the Stratford WPCA to Greater New Haven WPCA would have resulted in a $16 million loan taken out to pay for the sale, and then giving the sewer users the $16 million loan to pay off!. (I have documentation to prove this.) I repeat….the Greater New Haven WPCA would not take the $16 million from their funds….oh, no, they planned to have the Stratford sewer users pay off the loan with ever higher sewer fees.

The mayor also said that the Stratford Board of Education “cannot satisfactorily run the Stratford school system under this budget.” Fact: The third compromise budget set a 2.35% raise for the Board of Ed, which was identical to the increase set in the mayor’s first proposed budget offered in March….2.35%.

In the future, Mr. Mayor, offer facts not slogans and unproven statements. Also, consider the unsolved, messy problem you are leaving to the future mayor.

Marianne Antezzo