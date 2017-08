The Shakespeare Academy at Stratford presents its closing performances of its third season with The Tempest on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. and Measure for Measure on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, at 8 p.m., on the grounds of the Shakespeare Theatre.

Performances are free, but donations are welcome. Seats are limited.

Tickets should be reserved through Eventbrite. For ticket information, visit shakespeareacademystratford.org.