Cassidy

Cassidy is a little 10-week-old female kitten. She has a brother and sister that look like her and all of them are ready for a new home. Visit these kittens and several other kittens, dogs, and cats available at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.