Stratford detective involved in Tuesday morning car crash

A Stratford Police detective was involved in a two-car collision early Tuesday morning, leaving one person in the hospital.

Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said Tuesday that the wreck occurred at about 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Stratford Avenue. Eannotti said the detective’s vehicle was traveling south on Main Street when it collided with another vehicle heading west on Stratford Avenue at the intersection of the two streets, near the Pickle Barrel Deli .

Eannotti said the detective’s car rolled over and the other vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old woman, caught fire.



Police did not release the names of either driver as the investigation is ongoing. Police are reviewing video surveillance from nearby businesses

Eannotti said the detective was treated and released. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators were on the scene for more than five hours on Tuesday morning. The scene of the wreck was cleared at 6:30 a.m.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.