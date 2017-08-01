Stratford Star

Brakettes gearing up for National Championship defense

By Stratford Star on August 1, 2017

Tatum Buckley made her season debut by pitching the Brakettes past the Spirit. — Kathy Gage photo

The Stratford Brakettes will tune up for their Women’s Major Softball National Championship title defense (Aug. 10-13) with three doubleheaders.

Providing the opposition Saturday and Sunday in Lyons (Pa.) will be the Lyons Spirit (33-13) and the New York City Havoc. The teams will play a round-robin schedule Saturday starting at 5 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Tuesday night the Brakettes will play a pre-tournament doubleheader against the St. Louis Saints (20-7) and the Bloomington Lady Hearts (27-10) at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field, starting at 6:30 p.m.

It is also Stratford Night with all Stratford residents admitted free of charge.

Manager John Stratton’s Brakettes have won 19 straight games, including the last six via the shutout route.

“Our pitching has been outstanding,” said Stratton.

Brandice Balschmiter (11-1) is the ace of the staff followed by Nicole Williams (9-1), Abby Abramson (6-0), Kaysee Talcik (4-1) and Tatum Buckley (1-0).

Buckley made her season debut a week ago, after completing a summer school course at Florida Atlantic University. She made her pitching debut Sunday in a 9-0 win over the Spirit, as she allowed only one hit and struck out seven.

The four-game shutout sweep over the Spirit raised the Brakettes overall mark to 31-3.

The nine-team WMS, now in its ninth season, features the defending seven-time champion Brakettes, Lyons Spirit, Havoc, Saints, Lady Hearts, Connecticut Eliminators, Jersey Fusion, Nook 23 Gold of Manheim (Pa.) and Stripes and Strikes of Hazelton (Pa.).

Tournament passes will be on sale at DeLuca Field during the Aug. 8 twin-bill.

