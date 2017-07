Leonard Pipitone, 66, of Stratford, worked at Sikorsky for more than 35 years, died July 29.

Born May 15, 1951, in Bridgeport, son of Anthony Pipitone of Stratford and the late Stella (Morawski) Pipitone.

Besides his father, survivors include sister, Susan Pipitone and many cousins and friends.

Calling hours: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 4-8 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will be in Union Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 2.