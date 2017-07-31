Obituary: Arlene Helen Carlson, 97, of Stratford

Arlene Helen Carlson, 97, of Stratford, retired baker for Mohegan Market, Bridgeport, died July 29, in the Milford Health and Rehab Center.

Born July 10, 1920, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Jursik) Carlson.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Ruth Ann Greenhill-Gilbert and brother, Dr. Harold A. Carlson.

Services: Friday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday morning before service time, from 10-11 a.m.