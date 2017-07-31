Stratford Star

Obituary: Arlene Helen Carlson, 97, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on July 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Arlene Helen Carlson, 97, of Stratford, retired baker for Mohegan Market, Bridgeport, died July 29, in the Milford Health and Rehab Center.

Born July 10, 1920, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Jursik) Carlson.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Ruth Ann Greenhill-Gilbert and brother, Dr. Harold A. Carlson.

Services: Friday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday morning before service time, from 10-11 a.m.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Jonathan Best, 62, former EMS captain Next Post Obituary: Leonard Pipitone, 66, of Stratford
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress