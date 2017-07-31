Jonathan Best, 62, of Stratford, husband of Donna Malino Best, passed away suddenly at Milford Hospital on July 27, 2017.

Jonathan was born on October 9, 1954 in Manhattan, New York and was the son of the late David and Judith Best.

Jonathan has 44 years of experience providing services, management, consulting and education and training in public safety and emergency management, beginning as a corpsman and corpsman supervisor in the New York City Emergency Medical Service System. He was employed by the Joint Hospital Planning Council of Bridgeport in the Emergency Medical Services Division, City of Bridgeport as Director of Emergency Services, Fire Chief of the Town of Fairfield, Rollins Hudig Hall/Aon Corporation as Risk Control Consultant, Transcare NY as Director of Risk Management and Ambulance Operations, Connecticut Limousine as Director of Safety Fleet Services and Administration, Regional Medical Transport of NYC as Senior Vice President, Westchester EMS Stellaris Health System as Executive Director, and currently was employed by the State of Connecticut as the Director of Public Health Preparedness and Response.

Jonathan received the Grand Cordon Citation / Meritorious Service Medal for command and rescue operation L’Ambiance Building Collapse in Bridgeport, EMT/Paramedic of the year by the Emergency Medical Services Magazine, 20 year service award by the National Ski Patrol System, service award for serving as National President from 1994 to 1997 by the National Association of EMT’s and many more awards and citations. He held numerous certifications in emergency management both as a practitioner and as an instructor of other practitioners.

In addition to his beloved wife Donna of 27 years, Jonathan is also survived by loving children, Alan Pierce and wife Alexandra of Stratford, Jennifer Frioni and husband David of Wallingford, Jillian O’Connor and husband Patrick of Stratford, Daniel Best and wife Molly of New Jersey, eight grandchildren, Jack, Kate, Nathan, Sarah, Stella, Lukas, Eli, Kaylee, one sister, Dinah Rader and husband Neil of NY, two nephews, L.J and Benjamin, and mother-in-law, Helen Malino.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 10 a.m., at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m.

