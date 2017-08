Toby is an adorable, gray and white, petite, male tiger mix kitten, neutered, about 1-years-old. He is very affectionate, lovable, playful, smart, healthy and a real sweetheart.

Toby prefers to live with another cat to pal with.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].