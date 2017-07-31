Stratford Star

Hayley and Henry need a home

By HAN Network on July 31, 2017

Hayley and Henry

Hayley and Henry

Hayley is Henry’s mom. She is a pretty, all white, spayed female cat, about 11-months-old. She has one blue eye and one brown eye. She is slightly shy at first and may need some time to adjust. She is very sweet, healthy and mellow.

Henry is her kitten, an adorable, petite male gray tabby with blue eyes, about 6-7-weeks-old. He is playful, friendly, and likes other kittens and cats.

Hayley and Henry are bonded at this time; would like them to stay together but it is too soon to tell.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

