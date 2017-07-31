Obituary: Edward C. Evanko Jr., 63, of Stratford

Edward C. Evanko Jr., 63, of Stratford, retired baker, died July 24, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport March 24, 1954, son of Mary Ann (Samuelman) Evanko of Stratford and the late Edward C. Evanko Sr.

Besides his mother, he is survived by two sons, Edward C. Evanko, III and Brian Evanko and his wife, Melissa, two brothers, Thomas and Roger Evanko, granddaughter, Mikayla Evanko, and several nieces and nephews his godson and two aunts and uncles.

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 9-10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, cancer.org.