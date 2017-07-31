Stratford Star

Obituary: Mary Martha Lewis, 62, of Oxford

By Stratford Star on July 31, 2017

Mary Martha Lewis, 62, of Oxford, formerly of Southbury, died July 25, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer for the last year. She had lived at the Clasp Home in Stratford.

Born in Derby on Sept. 3, 1954, daughter of the late Burton and Anna Fox Lewis.

Survived by sister, Phyllis Burr of Danbury, aunt, Roseanne Fox of Oxford, cousin and best friend, Roxanne Fox, and many additional cousins and friends.

Also predeceased by uncle, Bill Fox.

Calling hours: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, at noon, in Riverside Cemetery, Oxford.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or to Clasp Homes, 320 Reeds Ln., Stratford, CT 06614.

