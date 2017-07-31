Stratford Star

Obituary: Laurese Ganim Coury, 99, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on July 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Laurese Ganim Coury, 99, of Stratford, former proprietor of Coury Real Estate, wife of the late Louis Coury, died July 28, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on July 10, 1918 to the late Wanis and Rose (Baghdady) Ganim.

Survivors include children, Corinne Coury of Orange, Wayne Coury and his wife, Nancy of Milford and Rana Coury-Raymond and her husband, Michael of Woodbridge, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, Davis W. Ganim and his wife, Joan of Stratford and George Ganim Sr. and his wife, Josephine of Easton, a sister, Virginia Baghdady of Weston, Mass., and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Joseph, John and Raymond Ganim, and sister, Jeanette Owen. Services: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 9:45 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.

