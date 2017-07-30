Stratford Post 42 is headed to the Northeast Junior American Legion Tournament in Bangor, Maine, this coming weekend, but nothing the local 17U stars find in the wild and wooly Pine Tree State will compare to what they faced in the finals in falling to Ellington-Somers by a score of 13-10 in extra innings at the Connecticut State Tournament at Middletown’s Palmer Field on Sunday.

Stratford trailed Ellington-Somers, 5-1, going into its last at bat and tied the game at 5-5.

After Ellington went back on top 10-5 in the top of the eighth, Stratford countered with a two-out no-man-on five-run rally to force another inning.

Ellington put three runs on the board in the top of the ninth for a 13-10 advantage.

Stratford loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame, but there the comeback ended.

Ellington will go to Regionals as state champions.

Stratford earned the second nod from Connecticut for the event, which begins on Friday, Aug. 4.

“We were playing lights out…To win fifteen ball games in a row and then get yourself to the championship game is tough,” second-seeded Stratford head coach Zach Thomas said.

“That’s how it happens in a single game playoff. They were the tenth seed, they upset a bunch of people. It’s hard to count a team like that out. Hats off to them, they (Ellington) played their butts off and deserved it.

“That’s got to be easily the second time we haven’t scored first all season. Kudos to my players for how they responded. We were getting no hit (through three innings). Once we broke the seal we kept playing hard. To go and score five runs in the bottom of the eighth…That’s all about them, the players.”

Stratford’s Tyler Vancho was named Outstanding Hitter at the tournament.

Vancho had a two-run triple in Stratford’s four-run uprising that tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. He added an RBI single in the five-run eighth.

“For a team like us to make it to the state finals and then the Regionals, it means a lot,” said Vancho, who played shortstop, first base and pitched.

“I’ve never played on a team like this where we’ve had so much fight. No matter what inning, how many runs we might be down…A good team to be apart of, we’re always into it.

“It’s (Palmer Field) the nicest place we’ve ever played at…The fans rooting us on, all the teammates had each other’s backs.”

Ellington scored two runs, one earned, in the top of the first inning off Stratford starter Brendon Duffy, who pitched shutout ball the next four innings and finished with 10 strikeouts.

Ellington increased its lead with a four-run rally in the sixth inning.

Ellington’s Caleb Spielman, the Tournament’s Outstanding Pitcher Award winner, allowed his first hit to Braydon Seaburg leading off the fourth inning.

Spielman used a strong defense and pinpoint control to take a 5-1 lead into the seventh.

Zach Fedak knocked in Ryan Nelson, who had been hit by a pitch, for Stratford’s run in the fifth inning.

Alex Koletar legged out an infield single to open the seventh, but Spielman retired the next two batters.

One strike away from a loss, Stratford rallied.

Spielman’s 95th pitch (rule required limit) hit Kevan Duffy.

Logan Macaluso came in to pitch and was greeted by Baydon Seaburg’s second hit of the game, an RBI single.

Vancho followed with a two-run triple that bounded off Ellington first baseman Sam Corriveau and into the right-field corner in to make it 5-4.

With the tying run 90-feet away, Colin Richards and Macaluso battled, until Richards (two RBIs) smacked the ninth pitch of his at-bat up the middle for a run-scoring single.

After Ellington put up a five-spot in the eighth with two hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error, Stratford had its back pressed to the wall once more.

Nelson and Koletar singled, before Dylan Kovacs drew a walk.

Fedak, who had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs from his No. 9 spot in the batting order, lined the ball off the pitcher’s glove for an RBI fielder’s choice to first.

Kevan Duffy’s RBI-producing sacrifice fly was dropped, saving an out and bringing Seaburg to the plate with the score 10-7.

Seaburg (two RBIs) smacked a run-scoring single into the hole at shortstop.

Vancho then singled to right-center to make it 10-9.

Richard’s grounder to the right side brought home the tying run.

Ellington scored three runs in the ninth on two walks and two hits.

Down to its last out, Stratford made things interesting.

Kovacs and Fedak walked and Kevan Duffy singled to left field to load the bases.

Gavin Laughlan, who had come on to pitch in the eighth, put the last out in the book on an infield fly.

The Most Valuable Player Award went to Ellington’s Macaluso.