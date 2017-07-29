The Stratford PAL Coach Buck’s Baseball Camp turned in a successful and purposeful run from Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, when over forty ballplayers attended the camp that ran in the mornings from 8 to 11 at Penders Field.

Boys ranging in ages from five to fourteen were taken through all sorts of baseball drills and activities working the basics and stressing the fundamentals and basic conditioning.

Coach Mick Buckmir of Stratford High School baseball headlined the camp that also featured the daily guidance and expertise of his assistant coaches Skip Lance, Jose Escobar, Maurice Scioletti and Joe Crudo, as well as the participation of several current Stratford High players and Stratford police officers as guest volunteer instructors and positive role models.

In addition, Bill Curley from the Stratford American Legion Post 42 staff, former UConn standout catcher Jim Sarantides, and former Stratford High all-stater Sammy Breiner made valuable appearances during the week and greatly added to the instruction.