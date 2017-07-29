Stratford Star

High School Girls Basketball League results

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

St. Joseph defeated Harding 50-38 in week six play.

Stratford lost to Kolbe 39-33, Masuk defeated Ansonia 27-21, Shelton defeated Oxford 41-27 and Seymour edged Greens Farms Academy 38-37 in overtime.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week seven: St. Joseph vs Kolbe, Stratford vs Greens Farms Academy, Seymour vs Oxford, Shelton vs Masuk and Harding vs Ansonia.

