The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

St. Joseph defeated Harding 50-38 in week six play.

Stratford lost to Kolbe 39-33, Masuk defeated Ansonia 27-21, Shelton defeated Oxford 41-27 and Seymour edged Greens Farms Academy 38-37 in overtime.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week seven: St. Joseph vs Kolbe, Stratford vs Greens Farms Academy, Seymour vs Oxford, Shelton vs Masuk and Harding vs Ansonia.