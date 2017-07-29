The national tournament is less than two weeks away, as the Stratford Brakettes take on the Lyons, PA, Spirit in a four game series at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field starting Saturday at 7 p.m. in a doubleheader.

The teams meet again for a pair on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Entering play with a 27-3 record, the Brakettes are coming off a 2-0 exhibition victory over the Bridgeport Bluefish last Sunday at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard. A positive that manager John Stratton took away from that outing was the combined three-hit effort by his four pitchers in the nine-inning contest.

“I was very pleased with the way our pitchers performed,” Stratford said. “Nicole Williams (9-1), Kaysee Talcik (4-1), Abby Abramson (5-0) and Brandice Balschmiter (9-1) combined for 14 strikeouts. Balschmiter worked the final three innings and the others all had two with Talcik getting the win.”

Normally the Spirits and Brakettes meet several times during the season. The only previous game occurred June 11 with the Spirit posting a 6-3 win in the semifinals of the Cornfield Classic. It was the Spirit’s first win over the Brakettes since they formed in 2005. Veteran Danielle Thacker picked up the win against the Brakettes. Talcik suffered the loss.

Leading the Spirit offense are shortstop Karen Bauer and center fielder Elaine Bedell, the player-manager. Liz Gall and Jenn Shellhammer, a pair of former-University of Maryland pitchers, will also see action during the weekend.

Stratton will probably get Tatum Buckley some action on the mound. She joined the team last weekend after her summer classes ended at Florida Atlantic University. Buckley was the ace of the staff with a 16-1 record last year when Balschmiter missed half the summer with a broken hand.

Brittany Younan (.518), ValSuto (.458), Denise Denis (.438), Casey Harding (.419) and Jolie Duffner (.419) are the Brakettes leading hitters.

Tickets for the ninth annual Women’s Major Softball National Championship tournament will be on sale this weekend.