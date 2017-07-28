Former EMS captain Best dies

Stratford and state officials are mourning the death of Jonathan Best, the director of the state Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response.

Best, who was also a former Stratford EMS captain, died on Friday.

Best had worked as the director of the Office of Public Health and Preparedness and Response for the state Department of Public Health. He also worked in directing EMS services in New York City, Westchester County, N.Y. and Bridgeport. His work in Bridgeport included service during the collapse of the L’Ambiance Plaza on April 24, 1987.

Best, a Stratford resident, worked at the state Department of Public Health for more than eight years.

Mayor John Harkins found out about Best’s death early Friday morning. Harkins said the news is “terrible” for his family and close friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Best family. We will keep them in our thoughts,” Harkins said.

Harkins said the flags in front of Town Hall will fly at half mast in honor of Best.

DPH Commissioner Raul Pino remembered Best as someone who “dedicated his life to protecting the health and safety of the public.”

“His dedication to his work and his willingness to help others earned him a well deserved reputation as a national leader in the field of emergency preparedness and response. Our agency was fortunate to benefit not only from his expertise, but from his humor, integrity and friendship,” Pino said in a statement. “While we are tremendously appreciative of his eight-plus years of service to the people of Connecticut here at DPH, Jon will be remembered for a lifetime of service, particularly his service to the City of Bridgeport in the aftermath of the L’Ambiance Plaza collapse and to New York City during [the Sept. 11 attacks].. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and close coworkers.”

Stratford EMS Captain Michael Loiz said he was saddened to hear of Best’s passing.

“As a long-time member of Stratford EMS, we will always remember his contributions to our Town, our organization, the volunteer program, the Explorer Post and the special operations division to name a few. Our heart goes out to his family during this difficult time,” Loiz said.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.