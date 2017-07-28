Baldwin Center holds annual summer picnic

The Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street will hold its annual summer picnic on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

There will be games, raffles, bingo, and special entertainment by Dave Mindell. The menu will include hot dogs, hamburgers, clam chowder, summer salads, and ice cream.

Tickets, at $5, must be purchased by Aug. 11. Stop by the Center’s office to purchase tickets.

Co-sponsored by Comfort Keepers, Bridges by EPOCH, Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home and Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

For more information, call 203-385-4050.