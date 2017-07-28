Stratford Star

Baldwin Center holds annual summer picnic

By Stratford Star on July 28, 2017

The Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street will hold its annual summer picnic on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

There will be games, raffles, bingo, and special entertainment by Dave Mindell. The menu will include hot dogs, hamburgers, clam chowder, summer salads, and ice cream.

Tickets, at $5, must be purchased by Aug. 11. Stop by the Center’s office to purchase tickets.

Co-sponsored by Comfort Keepers, Bridges by EPOCH, Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home and Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

For more information, call 203-385-4050.

