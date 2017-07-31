Stratford Recreation hosts concerts, trips and more

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Summer sunset concert series

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.

The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

Housatonic River walk

The Stratford Recreation Department is sponsoring a series of nature walks in Stratford. Next in the series is Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 a.m., at Sikorsky Bridge trail. Meet at the walkway parking lot near Ryder’s Landing. Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationists will lead this informative walk. Register at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Registration is through Aug. 11. Walk is free, but registration is encouraged.

9/11 Memorial trip

Bus trip to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Saturday, Sept. 9 includes admission to the 9/11 Memorial, Museum and One World Observatory. Cost is $143 for residents and $148 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Rhode Island lighthouse cruise

Bus trip to Rhode Island Sunday, Sept. 17 includes 90-minute cruise showcasing some of Rhode Island’s lighthouses, and lunch at the Quonset Officers Club. Cost is $121 for residents, and $126 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street. Registration ends Sept. 4 or until full.

Brooklyn & the Bridge

Bus trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, Sept. 23 includes a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, cheesecake at Junior’s, a tour of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and a walk along the Coney Island boardwalk. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

NY Circle Line Cruise, Madame Tussauds

Bus trip to New York City Sunday, Sept. 24 includes 90-minute Circle Line cruise and entrance to Madame Tussauds wax museum. Cost is $123 for residents and $128 for nonresidents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Garlic festival, foliage cruise

Bus trip to the Hudson Valley Saturday, Sept. 30 includes admission to the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival and the Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise. Cost is $109 for residents and $114 for non residents. Bus picks up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and returns later the same day. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation, or download a participant waiver form and mail it in with a check payable to the Town of Stratford, or in person at the Recreation Dept. office, 468 Birdseye Street. Registration ends Sept. 16 or until full.

Flood Pool

Open swim and lane laps Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Beach sticker attendants

Beach sticker attendants will be on duty at Short and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dogs not allowed on beaches

The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are no longer allowed on Stratford beaches. The Town approved an ordinance allowing dogs on beaches during the off-season which is designated as December-March. Owners found not complying will be fined.

Recreation office open for permits

The Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, is open on Saturdays, 8-2 through Sept. 30. Launching ramp permits will be available for purchase. A boat and trailer registration must be shown. Resident fee is $25 and nonresident is $125.

To obtain a sticker one must show the car registration and proof of residency (example: tax bill, car license, utility bill) to receive a resident sticker. The Recreation Department will be open for permits Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:15 and Saturday, 8-2.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.