Stratford Recreation Department thanks carnival donors

To the Editor:

The Stratford Recreation Department would like to thank all of our donors for making our 29th annual Carnival a huge success. We were able to raise a great amount of money for the Arthur C. Luff Burn Camp as they were our sponsored charity this year.

A huge thank you to our primary sponsors, William McDonald Funeral Home, Financial Advisory Services, and Encon, as well as, Roosevelt and Curiale Summer camp, St. James Camp, Bella Napoli, Top Tees, Milford Bank, MY-T Graphics, 99 Restaurant and Pub, My Gyro, Icing on the Cake, Roly Poly, Clean Beauty LLC, C-Town, The Tax Shark, Waterbury Judicial Branch, Marinas Cleaning House, Robert Scinto Agency LLC, Michael Richards Salon, Christine’s Critters Inc., Brian Kearney, Innovative Inflatables, Jim’s Ice Cream Truck, Vazzy’s Canteen, Patricia & David Buzzanca, Donald Wetmore, Paul Holub, D & M Manson Brothers Electric Co., Sarah Masso, Frank & Julianne Mastroluca, Dina’s Family Daycare, Icing on the Cake, and Donut Crazy.

And thank you to all who attended.

Stratford Recreation Department