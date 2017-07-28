Stratford Star

Stratford Recreation Department thanks carnival donors

By Stratford Star on July 28, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The Stratford Recreation Department would like to thank all of our donors for making our 29th annual Carnival a huge success. We were able to raise a great amount of money for the Arthur C. Luff Burn Camp as they were our sponsored charity this year.

A huge thank you to our primary sponsors, William McDonald Funeral Home, Financial Advisory Services, and Encon, as well as, Roosevelt  and Curiale Summer camp, St. James Camp, Bella Napoli, Top Tees, Milford Bank, MY-T Graphics, 99 Restaurant and Pub, My Gyro, Icing on the Cake, Roly Poly, Clean Beauty LLC, C-Town, The Tax Shark, Waterbury Judicial Branch, Marinas Cleaning House, Robert Scinto Agency LLC, Michael Richards Salon, Christine’s Critters Inc., Brian Kearney, Innovative Inflatables, Jim’s Ice Cream Truck, Vazzy’s Canteen, Patricia & David Buzzanca, Donald Wetmore, Paul Holub, D & M Manson Brothers Electric Co., Sarah Masso, Frank & Julianne Mastroluca, Dina’s Family Daycare, Icing on the Cake, and Donut Crazy.  

And thank you to all who attended.

Stratford Recreation Department

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Rec. Dept. thanks donors, sponsors for successful carnival
  2. LETTER: Thanks to Bubbleology

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo celebrates Books and Beasts Next Post Baldwin Center holds annual summer picnic
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress