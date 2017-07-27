Obituary: Elaine V. (Ayers) Wilkinson, 72, of Mulberry, Fla., formerly of Stratford

Elaine V. (Ayers) Wilkinson, 72, of Mulberry, Fla., formerly of Stratford, former employee of Sikorsky Aircraft, died July 20.

Born in Bridgeport, on July 15, 1945.

Survived by children, Garry James (Amy) Bouchard Jr., and Lori Martino, six grandchildren, sisters, Patty Little, Barbara Minopoli, brother, Billy Ayers and several nieces and nephews. Services: Saturday, July 29, 10:30 a.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Calling hours: 9-10:30 a.m., before the service. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Oxford.

Memorial contributions: ASPCA, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090-6929.