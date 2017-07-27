Man charged after fight with Stratford officer

A Bridgeport man accused of being involved in an assault is facing several charges after his arrest on Wednesday by Stratford Police.

Karel Bynes, 40, of Bridgeport, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, fifth-degree larceny, carrying a gun without a permit, interfering with an officer, assault on an officer, second-degree breach of peace, illegal possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession with an intent to sell.

Police said Bynes was identified as a suspect in a possible assault. Police said when Bynes was approached by an officer, Bynes began to fight and a brief struggle ensued. Police said Bynes was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a handgun that was stolen in New Haven and marijuana with intent to sell. Police said the officer involved suffered minor injuries.

Bynes was ordered held on $200,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is continuing.