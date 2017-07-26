Second-seeded Stratford Post 42 used patience at the plate and strong pitching to defeat top-seeded Cheshire, 7-3, in the 17U Junior American Legion baseball state playoff semifinals at Bethel High on Wednesday.

Stratford coach Zach Thomas said his message during the pregame talk was: “In order to be the best you have beat the best.”

Post 42 still has one step ahead to become the best in Connecticut.

Stratford will face No. 10 Ellington in Sunday’s championship game at Middletown’s Palmer Field, beginning at 1 p.m.

Post 42 took a 4-0 lead with a run in the first inning and three in the third.

The first run scored without the benefit of a hit, as leadoff batter Kevan Duffy walked and later scored.

The trio of runs in the third came on four walks, a hit and an error.

Zack Fedak’s single was the lone base hit in the frame. Duffy, Braydon Seaburg, Tyler Vancho and Brendan Duffy all worked walks.

Cheshire clawed back and made it 4-3 with a three-spot of its own in the bottom of the third.

Stratford starting pitcher Nick Traussi pitched around a single and hit batsman to toss consecutive scoreless innings to begin the game.

Traussi left the game with a 4-2 lead and the bases loaded, as he turned the ball over to Alex Koletar.

An inherited run scored on a groundout and a hit batter reloaded the bases. Koletar got a liner to center field to put out the fire.

Koletar ended up going 2 2/3 scoreless frames, allowing two hits, walking a batter, hitting two, and striking out four.

“It felt awesome. Being under the lights in a semifinal game for the whole state of Connecticut was great,” said Koletar, who added that a key to his success was working the outside part of the plate.

Koletar noted that Stratford was not surprised Cheshire battled back after falling behind.

“Any good team is going to fight til the end, until the last out,” Koletar said.

Colin Richards closed it out with two innings of relief, allowing only one hit and fanning three.

Thomas feels his squad understands the importance of being able to pass the baton on the mound under the pitch count limitations.

Stratford answered Cheshire’s three-spot response, with yet another three-run inning of its own and padding the lead in the fourth.

Dylan Kovacs and Kevan Duffy singled.

Seaburg drove in a run on a sacrifice fly; the ball was dropped for an error and he reached base.

Vancho followed with a sac fly, and Richards capped the scoring with a double to right-center.

Stratford collected seven hits and capitalized on five walks, all of which came in the first three innings.

Thomas was thrilled that players up and down the lineup chipped in.

“We had contributions from almost everybody. It’s pretty phenomenal,” the coach said. “I’m so fortunate to have this group. They play together, they listen, they’re great kids and they’re good at baseball.”