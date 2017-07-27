Summer sunset concert series continues

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

On the One plays R&B Tuesday, Aug. 1; rain date Aug. 3.

The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.

The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

For more information, call 203-385-4052 or visit townofstratford.com/recreation.