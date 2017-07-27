LETTER: Tree trimming needed

Stratford Star

July 27, 2017

To the Editor:

What does it take in this town to get them to trim back the trees on my curb? I have literally been trying for the last five years. I’ve written letters, called, and once a month gone down in person only to be told someone will contact me.

I have several issues regarding these trees. They are higher than my house, which defeats the purpose of my solar panels, the telephone pole wires are wrapping around the wires, my driveway and sidewalk is damaged. Is this not enough, my taxes keep rising yet when I need Stratford to fix these issues, I keep being put off.

Help.

Lucie A. Bennett

  • LorraineCecile Benoit

    Ive been trying to get the hole fixed outside my house where they dug up a huge tree that did not need to be cut down and was not close to any property three plus years ago, Ill trade you Lucie Bennett . Fact is that everything in this town is done so randomly and without any plan. if you ask for something it never gets done but when you don want something done they do it anyway

  • Alta Vista

    I feel your arboreal pain.nnThe TOS has a very poor record of tree maintenance, as most long-time home owners will attest. We are still waiting for a stump u2013 10 years now and counting! u2013 to be removed from our property.nnIt’s the remains of a healthy tree that could have been saved, according to a professional arborist. Instead of skilled trimming, the town lopped the top of the tree off. Which then sprouted new growth so that it looked like a broccoli stalk. nnSo much for the Tree Warden’s claim that it was ‘dead.’nnThree years of complaints and letters finally led to removal of the trunk of the tree. It was only after we informed the town that we had hired a chainsaw artist to make an explicit, nude female carving on the tree that they acted. nnNext, the very first iPhone was released. nnNow, a decade later, the stump that the town promised would be removed in “two week’s time” is still on our front lawn. nnAnd a 10th anniversary iPhone will come out in a couple of months. This is the public service the highest town taxes in CT gets you.

