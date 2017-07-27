LETTER: Tree trimming needed

To the Editor:

What does it take in this town to get them to trim back the trees on my curb? I have literally been trying for the last five years. I’ve written letters, called, and once a month gone down in person only to be told someone will contact me.

I have several issues regarding these trees. They are higher than my house, which defeats the purpose of my solar panels, the telephone pole wires are wrapping around the wires, my driveway and sidewalk is damaged. Is this not enough, my taxes keep rising yet when I need Stratford to fix these issues, I keep being put off.

Help.