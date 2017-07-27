Questions about the Ethics Commission

The following letter is being reprinted with permission.

To the Editor:

I am in-hand submitting this document at Town of Stratford Ethics Commission’s July 18, 2017, Town Hall meeting. The purpose is to present my specific concerns re this particular commission.

I attended your January 2017 meeting and my presence is noted in the minutes. I was pleased you gave me the opportunity to speak at that meeting; I did not speak as I was there to observe at that time.

However, it was my concern about the issue of these Ethics Commission meetings being held much too infrequently and the ostensible reason for this infrequency that generated my particular interest as I’ve been privately made aware of the huge amount of citizens’ complaints that have been submitted to Stratford Ethics Commission over these past years — complaints that are required to be submitted confidentially per town’s action of disqualification of the complaint being imposed if such complaint is publicly published.

It is this suppression of Ethics Commission activities and the findings of the Ethics Commission being kept from the public that is most concerning as the public has no way to be informed of the perpetration of Town of Stratford municipal corruption and the perpetration of Town of Stratford employees/ public officials/politicos/police in misconduct/fraud/graft as this closed system composed entirely of political insiders secretly reviewing complaints is the entire means of adjudicating the town’s ethics complaint process against the Commission’s cronies.

My concern was verified as I then attended the next Stratford Town Council meeting during which it was presented that the January 2017 Ethics Commission meeting had been held to discuss candidates for potential appointment to the Ethics Commission and it was stated there that there had been no Ethics Commission meetings/activity/findings for so so long because there had been no need as there had been such lacking of citizen complaint submissions to the Ethics Commission.

This verified to me disingenuousness and lack of credibility of Mayor Harkins’ Ethics Commission.