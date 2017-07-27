Memories part of Sterling House’s 85th anniversary

Throughout 2017, Sterling House Community Center is celebrating its 85th anniversary since its founding in 1932, which will culminate with a Sterling House Weekend celebration Oct. 13-14. The following is part of a continuing series of recollections of Sterling House memories through the years.

Kate Kutash is now in her early 60s and today lives in Shelton, but she fondly recalls growing up in Stratford, “at age five, I started attending a Sterling House play group called Saturday Fun Time. Through my years at Sterling House, I took knitting, sewing and crocheting classes, created crafts at a Christmas workshop, choral group and many more.

“I attended day camp many summers and later I was a camp counselor,” Kutash added, and, “around 1977 or ’78, I was the camp co-director in charge of the lower camp consisting of 4- to 6-year-olds.

“About the same time, a friend and I resurrected Saturday Fun Time with (then Executive Director) Mary Hardy’s blessing and I am sure it was Ms. Hardy’s letter of recommendation that was a deciding factor in my being hired by Stratford public schools and this year I am in my 40th year.

“In the early 1980s,” Kutash continued, “I joined the Sterling House Council where I remained for more than 20 years. I was president of the council from 1987 through 1990.

“My bridal shower was in the Sterling House auditorium and the in-between reception for our wedding was held at Sterling House. My first child attended council meetings as an infant through the summer of 1988 and she was given a lifetime membership as a Christening gift — and yes, her Christening party was held in the auditorium, too.

“Together with my family I worked the Arts and Crafts Festival and Christmas Stocking Fair for many years.

“My father, Raymond J. Kelly, was also a past-president of the Council and a member of the Board of Trustees, and my brother, Barry, was a Sterling House ‘Youth of the Year.”

“My older brother, Tim, met his wife as a counselor at camp and my husband, Steve, has been a member of the Sterling Classic Golf Committee since its inception 26 years ago,” Kutash recalls.

Wendy D. Adler, now of Milford, remembers, “As a young ‘campee’ and a native ‘Stratfordite,” summertime was ‘camp time’ for my brothers and I at Sterling House. Crafts, exploration and camp games made the day go by too fast and too soon and before long we were too old to attend camp anymore.”

Of course, Sterling House Community Center has stood steadfast at 2283 Main Street since the Sterling family homestead and adjoining land was bequeathed to the Town of Stratford by Cordelia Sterling upon her death in 1932 — through good times and sad.

A sad recollection comes from Lili Diorio Walker, who today lives in Fairfield. She remembers a very sad day in American history, Friday, Nov. 22, 1963.

Walker writes, “I was just arriving for my recorder lesson in top floor (third-floor attic) of Sterling House. I was seven years old and my mom and I had just heard on the radio that President John F. Kennedy had died from his gunshot wounds in Dallas, Texas.

“All the nearby churches were continually ringing their bells as I took my recorder lesson … it is a day I will never forget and one of my earliest childhood memories.”

If you have a Sterling House Community Center memory, please write to: Sterling House Memories, 2283 Main St., Stratford, CT, 06615, or email your story to [email protected].