Cast your ballots in September

Last Thursday, as many online readers already know, the two political party committees in Stratford met separately and lived up to what was once written about the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat: they never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
As expected, the Republicans anointed Laura “Hoykins” Hoydick to run for and presumably serve, Mayor Harkins’ third term. Anyone who’s satisfied with the past eight years of Town Hall government must be thrilled. Former Councilwoman Sandra Zalik plans to primary and I wish her well, as she’s my colleague on the steering committee of For Stratford Network, and pledges the independence of spirit that I have encouraged since co-founding that organization in 2014.
More disappointing though no less expected, was RTC’s endorsement of some pretender to the 7th District seat now held by one of our town’s Water Pollution Control Authority heroes, Mitzi Antezzo. Mitzi’s earned your vote twice over, if you’re a registered Republican in her district, so I hope you step up for her in September.
But the big debacle was on the Democrats’ side, where as ever, the “activists” failed to appear in number, and the “regulars” who rarely show crawled out from the shadows to cast a pall over the evening. Huh? Many expected DTC Chairman Stephanie Philips to win a mayoral endorsement but she gained a mere plurality, necessitating a primary in September. Who, in fact, should decide between the “old guard” serviced by Lenny Petrucelli, the “new” guard of Philips, or Joe Paul, the DTC-abandoned challenger in the 2013 mayoral contest? Let’s let the voters decide.
So be it: there will be several more primary races for Council seats. The old guard tenaciously defends their own, and as a result their opponents — challengers John Rich, in the 1st, Indiana Susaña in the 4th and Councilpersons Scott Farrington-Posner in the 2nd, Wali Kadeem in the 3rd and Tina Manus in the 10th — will of necessity contend in primaries to be decided Sept. 12. All these candidates deserve your consideration, as they’ve all demonstrated the courage, conviction and independence that has been lacking for so long. Please vote!