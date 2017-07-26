Brill exits campaign, stresses need for reform

To the Editor:

Last Thursday night my campaign to become the Town Council representative for the 8th District came to an end when I did not secure the endorsement at the Stratford Democratic Town Committee’s convention. I have since decided not to take part in a primary as that would only cause more friction at a time when our town needs more unity.

I want to thank my neighbor Sonja Devitt and friend Stephen Raguskus for both nominating me and the party members who voted for my platform of change and reform: to lower taxes, cut wasteful spending, and eliminate patronage jobs at Town Hall.

My hope continues to be that Stratford creates a new way of doing business to get real economic development moving, a new way of leading and representing constituents, a new way of governing in true bipartisanship so that all voices can be heard and respected. After all, we cannot move forward if we have not learned the mistakes of the past.

I will continue to connect with my neighbors via a regular e-newsletter to share local news and issues important for them to know. I do so only because we have been without an advocate for too long helping to find solutions for our current financial problems. As a fellow taxpayer and as a neighbor, I believe the electorate in the 8th District deserve to have all the information available to best understand how Stratford uses our money.

Going forward I will lend my support and voice for those individuals working in a positive effort to restructure local government in an effort to make it more affordable and efficient for all. If you want to join my email list please connect with me at [email protected].