Stratford Star

Stratford Cat Project holds cat adoption events

By Stratford Star on July 26, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Aug. 5, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; Saturday, Aug. 12, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

 

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meetings, tag sale
  2. Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meeting
  3. Playing for Paws fund-raiser, cat adoption event, cat project meeting
  4. Stratford Cat Project holds meetings, adoptions, tag sale fund-raiser

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Coffee Break: HAN Connecticut News, Wednesday, July 26
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress