The Stratford Post 42 Junior American Legion 17U baseball team got all the offense it needed with a two-run fourth inning to hold off Stamford 2-1 in state tournament play at Bethel High on Tuesday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Brendan Duffy pitched into the seventh inning, and Nick Traussi tossed the final two-thirds to close out the win, as Stratford advanced to face Cheshire, the top seed in the South Division, in the bracket’s semifinals, also at Bethel High, today beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Vancho jump-started the offense with a booming double to right-center to lead off the bottom of the fourth. After Colin Richards walked, Duffy sacrifice bunted to move two runners into scoring position. A wild pitch yielded the first run, and Ryan Nelson smacked a clean single to center to make it 2-0.

After the second out was recorded, Alex Koletar was hit by a pitch, and Ryan Duffy walked to load the bases. Kevan Duffy was robbed of a hit to pad the lead, when Stamford center fielder Tyler Lueders made a diving catch.

Stamford got one back in the fifth, but couldn’t push across the tying run.

Zone II champion Stratford is the second seed in the south and third-seeded Stamford was the toughest opponent Stratford has seen this summer, according to Post 42 head coach Zach Thomas said.

“It’s a huge deal for the kids,” Thomas said of advancing so deep in the tourney. “Right from the get-go we said the South Division is the stronger division and Stamford was the best team we’ve played all year.”

Zone IV champion Stamford pitcher Grant Purpura and Brendan Duffy hung zeros to set the tone.

“That was the best arm we’ve seen all year,” Thomas said. “They played very solid defense — took a couple of hits away from us.”

Brendan Duffy was up to the task and then some, allowing just three hits.

“We’ve been relying on him all year. He pounds the ball, throws a lot of strikes, gets a lot of ground balls,” Thomas said. “He did a great job.”

Thomas added that Stratford’s strong fielders help give its pitchers confidence on the mound, knowing they don’t have to strike everybody out.

Duffy got around a leadoff single in the second inning when Stamford’s base runner was caught in a rundown between first and second after catcher Ryan Duffy threw to first.

Not that Stratford needed an extra jolt of confidence, but the win over the top seed certainly helps bolster the team’s belief in itself.

“I think it showed we have the ability to defeat tough teams, play in tight ball games,” Thomas said.